CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,277 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,626 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,289. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

