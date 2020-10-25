CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 35.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 298,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $346,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034,932. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

