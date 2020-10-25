CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 31.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 306,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 34.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. 4,238,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. The company has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.