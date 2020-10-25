CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,607,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,947,000 after acquiring an additional 252,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 959,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

