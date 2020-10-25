CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,219,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,483,000 after purchasing an additional 336,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 722,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,115,000 after purchasing an additional 117,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,466. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.