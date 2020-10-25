CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 62,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.31. The company had a trading volume of 278,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

