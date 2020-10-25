CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $8.05 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,874 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,820,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,071,509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.19.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.17 on Friday, hitting $543.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.93 and its 200-day moving average is $412.01. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.