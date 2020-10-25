CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 27,429,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,407,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.