CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after purchasing an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 321.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after acquiring an additional 315,526 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,417,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.22.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.82. 1,948,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,275. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

