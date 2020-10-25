CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 3,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.06 and a 200-day moving average of $300.72. The company has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

