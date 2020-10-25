CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 1,311 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $30,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McDonald's in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald's stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $228.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The firm has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.