CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 610 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 337.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

