CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 11,440 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,179,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 297,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 3,291,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

