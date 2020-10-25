CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,398 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,987,000 after acquiring an additional 491,000 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 107,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.80. 1,132,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.