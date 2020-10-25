CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 15,134 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders acquired a total of 51,189,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,929,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.90. 51,007,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,799,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

