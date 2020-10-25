CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,838 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after buying an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,150,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $464,536,000 after buying an additional 960,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,810,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

