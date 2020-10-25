CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 259 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,015 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,439 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,851,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 205,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.76.

JAZZ stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

