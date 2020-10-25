CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 706 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 4,086,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

