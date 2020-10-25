CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,036. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.