Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.98. Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 million and a PE ratio of 28.43.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

