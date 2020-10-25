Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CQP opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.