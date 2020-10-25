Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.57. 8,727,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

