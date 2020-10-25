Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. 8,727,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

