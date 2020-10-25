ChronoCoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $79.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChronoCoin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00044875 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. The official website for ChronoCoin is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

