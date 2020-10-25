Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CINF opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $117.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

