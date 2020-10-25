Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.