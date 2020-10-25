Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.25 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $54,010.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

