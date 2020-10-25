Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,700 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after buying an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after buying an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

