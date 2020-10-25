City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $62.17 on Friday. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $996.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. BidaskClub cut City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

