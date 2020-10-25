City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%.
Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $62.17 on Friday. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $996.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
