City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $95.13

City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.13 and traded as low as $86.50. City of London Group shares last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 3,600 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.13.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

