Civic Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Civic has a total market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civic has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Liqui and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00094683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00232397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.01362443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00137468 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, ABCC, Binance, Bittrex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, COSS, Liqui, Poloniex, OKEx, Livecoin, GOPAX, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

