Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

