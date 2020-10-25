CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,586,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,946,000 after purchasing an additional 640,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,567,000 after acquiring an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,779,000 after acquiring an additional 511,914 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CME Group by 10,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,359,000 after acquiring an additional 288,603 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

