CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 758.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 246,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

