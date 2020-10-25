Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

