Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

