Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

