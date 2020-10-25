Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.12

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.82. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 78,867 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile (NYSE:RFI)
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.