Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.12

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.82. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 78,867 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 0.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 12.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 12.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 28.2% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

