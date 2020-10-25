Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

CHRS stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,144 shares of company stock worth $307,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

