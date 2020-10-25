Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $667.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,934.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 39,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
