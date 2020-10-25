Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $667.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,934.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 39,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.