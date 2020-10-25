Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. 399,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,358. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

