Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BofA Securities raised Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,366,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

