Community Bank System (CBU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. Community Bank System has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $66,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

