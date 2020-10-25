Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares in the company, valued at $239,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

