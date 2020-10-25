Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.61

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $8.25. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

