Comparing Predictive Technology Group (PRED) and The Competition

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS: PRED) is one of 759 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Predictive Technology Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Technology Group -157.71% -54.66% -42.44% Predictive Technology Group Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Predictive Technology Group has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Predictive Technology Group’s peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Technology Group $43.49 million -$15.31 million -3.50 Predictive Technology Group Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.81

Predictive Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Technology Group. Predictive Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Predictive Technology Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Predictive Technology Group Competitors 7332 19971 37844 1524 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Predictive Technology Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Predictive Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Predictive Technology Group peers beat Predictive Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics. It provides FertilityDX, a genetic testing service for couples experiencing infertility; ARTguide, a genetic test for women experiencing infertility because of endometriosis and other genetic conditions; and regenerative medicine products, including AmnioCyte, AmnioCyte Plus, PolyCyte, and CoreCyte for use in regenerative medicine applications. The company has a collaboration agreement with Atrin Pharmaceuticals LLC to develop molecular diagnostic tools to facilitate enhanced selection of cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Global Enterprises Group, Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Technology Group, Inc. in July 2015. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

