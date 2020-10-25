Comparing U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) & National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Well Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -64.10% -154.88% -17.96% National Energy Services Reunited 4.90% 6.76% 3.91%

U.S. Well Services has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Well Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $514.76 million 0.05 -$93.91 million ($1.72) -0.19 National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million 1.04 $39.36 million $0.74 10.65

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Well Services. U.S. Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Energy Services Reunited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Well Services and National Energy Services Reunited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Well Services currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.12%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.05%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than National Energy Services Reunited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats U.S. Well Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services. This segment also provides laboratory services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; artificial lift services; production assurance chemicals; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides drilling and workover rigs; rig services; fishing and remedial solutions; directional and turbines drilling services; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging services; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well, as well as rents drilling tools. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

