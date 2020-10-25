Comparing UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

77.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UFP Technologies and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 9.25% 10.79% 9.03% InspireMD -275.39% -121.25% -77.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UFP Technologies and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

InspireMD has a consensus price target of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of 82.24%. Given InspireMD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and InspireMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.49 $19.75 million $2.63 15.03 InspireMD $3.72 million 3.44 -$10.04 million ($4.80) -0.08

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats InspireMD on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions. It is also developing NGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms in order to seal the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.