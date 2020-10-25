COMPASS Pathways plc’s Quiet Period To Expire on October 28th (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways’ (NASDAQ:CMPS) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 28th. COMPASS Pathways had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 18th. The total size of the offering was $127,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During COMPASS Pathways’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $38.39 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

