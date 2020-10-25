Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2,122.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,688 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Starbucks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

